57% Increase In Death For Female Children After Vaccine Is Offered!

Kids have almost 0% risk of dying from covid-19. Giving them a vaccine can only hurt them. Clearly the vaccine is harming children already. Numbers don't lie, but the CDC sure does.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Sources:

1. Expose - Why did Deaths among Female Children increase by 57% immediately after they were offered the Covid-19 Vaccine?

https://expose-news.com/2022/08/22/female-children-57percent-increase-deaths-after-covid-vaccination/?cmid=d672958f-4ab0-43be-b5b3-6004ccb84560





2. Bannons War Room - Harvey Risch, MD, PhD, Yale School of Public Health - Dr Risch says investigations won't be helpful, we need criminal prosecutions.

https://rumble.com/v1gz6pn-dr.-harvey-risch-dr.-fauci-is-dodging-responsibility-after-draconian-lockdo.html





3. Bannons War Room - Dr. Naomi Wolf weighs in.

https://rumble.com/v1gz77f-dr.-fauci-doesnt-work-for-us-dr.-naomi-wolf-on-faucis-betrayal-of-the-ameri.html