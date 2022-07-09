Chiefs of US and UK Intelligence Agencies: the CCP Poses the Biggest Long-term Threat to the West

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https://gnews.org/post/pq87f601
07/07/2022 FBI Director Christopher Wray and MI5 Director General Ken McCallum said in their joint address on Wednesday that the Chinese Communist Party poses the biggest long-term threat to the economic and national security of the US, the UK, and their allies. Wray emphasized that this has nothing to do with the Chinese people or the Chinese immigrants