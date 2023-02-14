Jonathan Kleck Obama Failed Prophesy

Deuteronomy 18:20-22
20 But the prophet who presumes to speak a word in my name that I have not commanded him to speak, or[f] who speaks in the name of other gods, that same prophet shall die.’
21 And if you say in your heart, ‘How may we know the word that the Lord has not spoken? 22 when a prophet speaks in the name of the Lord, if the word does not come to pass or come true, that is a word that the Lord has not spoken; the prophet has spoken it presumptuously. You need not be afraid of him.
Song "What I've Done" by Linkin Park
All clips taken from OBAMA/ TYRANT LIZARD KING !!!
March 13, 2018
59 months ago as of February 2023
https://youtu.be/_MJ35g_xwLQ
