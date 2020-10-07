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De wappies denken 1 van hun fans gevonden te hebben
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411 views • October 07, 2020
Was er toch nog iets te beleven vandaag op de, opnieuw, treurige demo van onze geliefde wappies. Men dacht Videre/Hans de Vreij gevonden te hebben! Maar zoals gewoonlijk hebben ze weer eens geen fatsoenlijk onderzoek gedaan en blijkt het om iemand anders te gaan...
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