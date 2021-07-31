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Prophecy 41 - Will MY Real Bride Please Stand Up! YAHUSHUA SAYS "Doesn’t matter what your race or what your religion is, I seek relationship with ME" (full prophecy also in Description) mirrored
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32 views • July 31, 2021
this is a mirrored video
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHS Amightywind Prophecy in full below
YAHUSHUA SAYS
"MY Bride cannot enter in without the fragrance of MY anointing. You cannot over do the fragrance of MY anointing. You are to seek this higher anointing. Let it be known that no man or woman can give you this anointing; only MY Sweet RUACH ha KODESH can cleanse you with the sweet perfume of MY anointing reserved for MY Bride. Prepare to go home and drench yourself in the power in the RUACH ha KODESH’s anointing. Put on your wedding gown. It is MY robe of righteousness. I wore a crown of thorns. You shall wear like a tiara a crown of MY glory that is placed upon your head. As Esther prepared herself for the king, you are preparing yourself for The KING of KINGS, The LORD of LORDS, YOUR LORD GOD ALMIGHTY YAHUSHUA IS MY NAME AND I AM YOUR SOON COMING BRIDEGROOM!
As a wedding announcement is sent forth, and invitations are sent, I too send forth MY announcement by Gabriel blowing the shofar, and only those who are MY Bride will hear the announcement for MY Bride. It will be too late to think to get ready then, so be prepared for the coming announcement, you’ll either do it yourself or through MY Apostles and Prophets. Heed MY warning! Heed the warning that says I am coming. It is an elopement, only because the Bridegroom knows for sure. Now go forth, be not ashamed and give the invitation. Be not amazed at how many will refuse it. But grieve not, for they did not fit or pass the question or the loyalty test, the love test, the sacrifice test nor the obedience test. Therefore, they are unfit to be called MY Bride. There will be those that will take the invitation and rip them up, they will be those that will take the invitation and put them on the shelf for a long time and never use it. Neither I will call MINE.
MY Bride has anxiously waited for ME and I’m coming to claim MY Bride. I never see race or religion. Doesn’t matter what your race or what your religion is, I seek relationship with ME and I look for one thing, which is the color red which is MY shed Blood at Calvary. So I say again MY home in Heaven will shortly be your home. You will be caught up to meet ME in the air to be drawn by MY side while alive. MY feet shall not touch the ground of the wicked world as it is now, so get ready MY Bride to be caught up while you are alive. Let them scoff and mock, I’m standing at the door and I’ll knock. All they have to do is to open the door of their heart and repent and invite ME in and I am faithful and I will forgive them of all of their sins.
Ask them, why do they want to be tortured in hell or to be burnt in the Lake of Fire? It was not created for them. It was created for the evil ones. I paid the price at Calvary and to snatch from satan’s grip for all mankind to be set free. But I am a gentleman. I will not break down the door. I just knock and wait to be invited in. So one more time, I will tell them that YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH others call me Lord Jesus Christ, is coming again. Tell MY Bride I’m coming again to take her home. Prepare to go home for MY home is your home. Prepare to come home, because I am coming to take MY Bride home! Shortly you should hear Gabriel’s horn, and you will be caught up to be by MY side as I call you forth as MY Bride. You shall hear the words come hither like a voice of the archangel as he blows the shofar horn. Prepare to go home for I’m coming for MY Bride! One will be taken and the other left."
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHS Amightywind Prophecy in full below
YAHUSHUA SAYS
"MY Bride cannot enter in without the fragrance of MY anointing. You cannot over do the fragrance of MY anointing. You are to seek this higher anointing. Let it be known that no man or woman can give you this anointing; only MY Sweet RUACH ha KODESH can cleanse you with the sweet perfume of MY anointing reserved for MY Bride. Prepare to go home and drench yourself in the power in the RUACH ha KODESH’s anointing. Put on your wedding gown. It is MY robe of righteousness. I wore a crown of thorns. You shall wear like a tiara a crown of MY glory that is placed upon your head. As Esther prepared herself for the king, you are preparing yourself for The KING of KINGS, The LORD of LORDS, YOUR LORD GOD ALMIGHTY YAHUSHUA IS MY NAME AND I AM YOUR SOON COMING BRIDEGROOM!
As a wedding announcement is sent forth, and invitations are sent, I too send forth MY announcement by Gabriel blowing the shofar, and only those who are MY Bride will hear the announcement for MY Bride. It will be too late to think to get ready then, so be prepared for the coming announcement, you’ll either do it yourself or through MY Apostles and Prophets. Heed MY warning! Heed the warning that says I am coming. It is an elopement, only because the Bridegroom knows for sure. Now go forth, be not ashamed and give the invitation. Be not amazed at how many will refuse it. But grieve not, for they did not fit or pass the question or the loyalty test, the love test, the sacrifice test nor the obedience test. Therefore, they are unfit to be called MY Bride. There will be those that will take the invitation and rip them up, they will be those that will take the invitation and put them on the shelf for a long time and never use it. Neither I will call MINE.
MY Bride has anxiously waited for ME and I’m coming to claim MY Bride. I never see race or religion. Doesn’t matter what your race or what your religion is, I seek relationship with ME and I look for one thing, which is the color red which is MY shed Blood at Calvary. So I say again MY home in Heaven will shortly be your home. You will be caught up to meet ME in the air to be drawn by MY side while alive. MY feet shall not touch the ground of the wicked world as it is now, so get ready MY Bride to be caught up while you are alive. Let them scoff and mock, I’m standing at the door and I’ll knock. All they have to do is to open the door of their heart and repent and invite ME in and I am faithful and I will forgive them of all of their sins.
Ask them, why do they want to be tortured in hell or to be burnt in the Lake of Fire? It was not created for them. It was created for the evil ones. I paid the price at Calvary and to snatch from satan’s grip for all mankind to be set free. But I am a gentleman. I will not break down the door. I just knock and wait to be invited in. So one more time, I will tell them that YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH others call me Lord Jesus Christ, is coming again. Tell MY Bride I’m coming again to take her home. Prepare to go home for MY home is your home. Prepare to come home, because I am coming to take MY Bride home! Shortly you should hear Gabriel’s horn, and you will be caught up to be by MY side as I call you forth as MY Bride. You shall hear the words come hither like a voice of the archangel as he blows the shofar horn. Prepare to go home for I’m coming for MY Bride! One will be taken and the other left."
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