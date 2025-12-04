Israel Disruptive Behavior Goes On Full Display In Syria

Israel is once again escalating against Syria and challenging the country’s new Islamist-led rulers, who are moving closer to the United States.

The first sign of escalation came on November 21, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Security Cabinet that Syria’s President Ahmed al-Shaara has been acting irrationally ever since returning from his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump a week earlier.

More escalation came on November 26 with a report from Israel’s Kan public broadcaster revealing that Defense Minister Israel Katz had warned the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee of activities by the Yemeni Houthis (Ansar Allah) in Syria.

Kan also reported that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) has been working to expand its military presence in the country.

All of this escalation materialized on November 28, when troops from the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) came under attack while conducting an operation in the town of Beit Jinn in the governorate of Rif Dimashq in southern Syria to detain members of the al-Jama’a al-Islamiyya (Islamic Group). Just like Ansar Allah and the PIJ, the group enjoys close ties with Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Six Israeli troops were wounded, including two seriously, as a result of the attack in Beit Jinn.

On the other side, IDF strikes killed at least 20 Syrian, including children. The strikes allowed the Israeli troops to withdraw with three detained suspects.

The very next day, Israel’s Channel 13 said that the IDF suspects that Syrian intelligence was involved in the attack and could respond by expanding operations, especially drone strikes, in southern Syria.

On December 1, Trump voiced his support for Syria, calling on Israel to “maintain a strong and true dialogue” with the country, and warning that “nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous State.”

A day after the warning, the Syrian Ministry of Interior announced the seizure of a large shipment of landmines near the town of Yabroud in Rif Dimashq that was bound for Hezbollah. The seizure was likely an attempt to appease Israel.

The attempt failed, however, as on December 3 the IDF began conducting drone strikes in southern Syria. At least three strikes targeted Bat al-Ward hill and the road leading to it close to the town of Beit Jinn. No casualties were reported.

Syria clearly hopes that its evolving relations with the U.S. could deter Israel. However, recent developments shows that while Washington is willing to speak in support of Syria on this matter, it is not willing at all to actually pressure Israel.

