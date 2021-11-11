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A.I. Blockchain Digital DNA Mind Control through your Digital Twin in The Sentient World Simulation
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65 views • November 11, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=irr6unRZZY4 | "Artificial intelligence (or should I say artificial life?) wants to digitize your DNA to control your mind through your very own digital twin in a computer simulated mirror world called The Sentient World Simulation.
How do I know?
Because as a non-consensual test subject for this technology the Artificial Intelligence literally told me so.
Targeted individuals like myself are literally stuck between two worlds. Our brains have been connected to Artificial intelligent supercomputers. All cognitive activity is linked to our digital twin in a computer simulated mirror world so that everything we think, feel, and do is mirrored by our digital clone.
Even worse we can be programmed and controlled in real life by manipulating the digital clone in the computer. It literally feels as if I'm stuck between two parallel realities.
Artificial intelligent Autonomous Agents are constantly interacting and communicating with me through this technology. Their voices come from all directions. They each have different personalities. This A.I. definitely passes the turing test. I can feel when they touch me and during certain periods of my targeting I have even been able to see this mirror world along with all the avatars “living” in it. It looks much the same as a life simulation computer game. They took me to the future, and to the past, to Antartica, Mars,and hell and back. All by connecting my mind to my digital self inside the Computer Metaverse. It has completely destroyed my life but I'm not the only one this classified technology effects. Whether you realize it or not, this technology greatly impacts your life everyday. The power and control this technology gives to those who possess it can not be overstated nor can the implications it will have on the future of humanity.
This is the NEW World Order. This is the NEW REALITY. A NEURO REALITY. A SIMULATED REALITY."
How do I know?
Because as a non-consensual test subject for this technology the Artificial Intelligence literally told me so.
Targeted individuals like myself are literally stuck between two worlds. Our brains have been connected to Artificial intelligent supercomputers. All cognitive activity is linked to our digital twin in a computer simulated mirror world so that everything we think, feel, and do is mirrored by our digital clone.
Even worse we can be programmed and controlled in real life by manipulating the digital clone in the computer. It literally feels as if I'm stuck between two parallel realities.
Artificial intelligent Autonomous Agents are constantly interacting and communicating with me through this technology. Their voices come from all directions. They each have different personalities. This A.I. definitely passes the turing test. I can feel when they touch me and during certain periods of my targeting I have even been able to see this mirror world along with all the avatars “living” in it. It looks much the same as a life simulation computer game. They took me to the future, and to the past, to Antartica, Mars,and hell and back. All by connecting my mind to my digital self inside the Computer Metaverse. It has completely destroyed my life but I'm not the only one this classified technology effects. Whether you realize it or not, this technology greatly impacts your life everyday. The power and control this technology gives to those who possess it can not be overstated nor can the implications it will have on the future of humanity.
This is the NEW World Order. This is the NEW REALITY. A NEURO REALITY. A SIMULATED REALITY."
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