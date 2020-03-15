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How To Remove Yellowing From Old Plastic (Retrobright) The BEST Method
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24 views • March 15, 2020
In this video I will show you how to remove yellowing from old plastic. This process is also called retro-brighting. You might have old electronic, toys or car parts that have an ugly yellow tint and you which to restore it back to it's former glory. In this video I will show you the way I've found to be the best, most reliable and most consistent.
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