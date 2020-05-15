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Lack of Energy & Chronic Health Issues? Rebuild Your Health w/ Dr. Lucas, PhD, NHC
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9 views • May 15, 2020
Are you tired, worn out and wonder if you'll ever have the energy again that you did when you were younger?
Have you been battling a chronic illness and perhaps even the side effects of medication for that illness?
Just take ONE HOUR to watch this video, to hear how Dr. Frank Lucas works with people to restore their lost health.
He is really practical and has used holistic and natural remedies to help bring wellness back to the lives of his patients for more than 20 years.
Join us and listen in... you never know what you might learn!
Have you been battling a chronic illness and perhaps even the side effects of medication for that illness?
Just take ONE HOUR to watch this video, to hear how Dr. Frank Lucas works with people to restore their lost health.
He is really practical and has used holistic and natural remedies to help bring wellness back to the lives of his patients for more than 20 years.
Join us and listen in... you never know what you might learn!
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