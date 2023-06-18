Create New Account
Blu Notte - L'Ombra Oscura della P2 [2009 - Carlo Lucarelli]
divideetimpera
Published Yesterday

https://www.raiplay.it/video/2011/09/Lombra-oscura-della-P2---Blu-notte-d3e31994-4557-4d9b-ac8f-d9ee0ec0fbbd.html https://www.raiplay.it/video/2009/10/Lombra-oscura-della-P2-8e0cdeb3-a16a-495e-8d3d-333a97a322b4.html

https://www.raiplay.it/programmi/blunotte


La storia della P2, la famigerata loggia massonica segreta Propaganda Due, dei suoi interessi economici e dei suoi progetti politici autoritari, tornati drammaticamente di attualità negli ultimi anni.

Keywords
politicsciagovernmentstateilluminatifreemasonrysecret societyitalyskull and bonesalbert pikeitalianmassoneriapoliticaitaliastatoitalianogovernoberlusconip2propaganda 2propaganda dueberluscail cavalieresocieta segretalicio gelli

