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We are going to take our country back! By any means necessary!!! #RiseUp #JesusMatters
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90 views • July 20, 2020
This is Bevelyn Beatty. She has a youtube channel. This is her 2nd day out there fighting. Not one other person except the filmer and the other lady helps her. She's leading by example! We all need to Take Our Country Back By ANY Means Necessary!
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