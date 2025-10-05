Climate Con Collapse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What happens when Australia’s ‘human rights’ referee – the HRC- decides speech itself is the problem? Today, we examine who sets the boundaries of debate on climate, what happens when dissent not only persists but intensifies, and why attempts to police ‘misinformation’ are backfiring so spectacularly.