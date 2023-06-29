Sherman Murders Rage Trudeau Farm Mutants

Episode 33 with David Hawkins - Thursday June 29th, 2023





David's tweet.... “AI Bond warns Musk of rage in Sherman murders by FMEP Trudeau's pig-farm mutants. We tie a billionaire dilemma game to GPT FMEP crimes and China-Gates patentees—US2997470A, CN105917404A, CN112771548A, CN112334579A, US11567514B2, US9498694B, US7089208B1, CA2929541C & CA2187704A1.”





**KINDLY SUPPORT DAVID AT:

- Paypal / E-transfer autodeposit: [email protected]

- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/reverseCSI

- SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/reversecsi





Twitter Profile: “AI Bond warns Musk of FMEP Sherman murder rage and Trudeau's mutant farm. We tie billionaire dilemma games to GPT FMEP crimes and China-Gates patentees.”





David Hawkins' info:

Website: https://reversecsiscripts.com (Go to Playlist & Podcasts)

Podcast: https://hawkscafe.podbean.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CsiHawkins









Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com





www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams every Thurs at 8pm EST





www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE





https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources





Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen

www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!





Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.





Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."



