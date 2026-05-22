SDA Prophet Dreams Of Sword In His Hand While Among Seventh Day Adventists. Watchman Must Warn

SDA Prophet Dreams Of A Sword In His Hand While Among those that attend the SDA Church. Ellen White did a similar work when she wrote the Testimonies for the church. Watchman Must Warn The People Before Probation Closes on the Dark Day once the Sunday Law is passed.





Strait Testimony https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm0mRs0oOGBtNfXciXas2rKI&si=6a1UVCQDkXyeeMKi





Species Of Idolatry https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3jCVDPPPKdm2-X6LHuQ0Gx&si=nzXkZqE1FopCQ9Ak





The Greatest SDA Apostasy In Present https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3zLw8RS9xMcIni7Qx5vTtW&si=lIK_O3Eo-F0zsT6r





The Dream, "On the 7th of May 2026, I had a dream. I was at a house around the corner from my mom's house in which my family was now staying. There was an event elsewhere I was supposed to attend with my aunts and others but when it came time to leave with them, I could not find them to leave with them.





I had to go back in the house to pick up a scabbard for a katana (which is a Japanese sword) I was carrying unsheathed. The scabbard for the katana was green and split at the bottom as if a forked tongue. I found it, sheathed the katana and left the house because I couldn't find them.





I decided to go to my mom's house to see if they were there. I arrived and saw the house full of people; partying, smoking, and drinking. The house was so full, it was bursting at the seems, and people were overflowing to the outside.





A guy I knew from high school (he was a close friend of mine) seemed to be my cousin in the dream (let's call him J) was renting my parents' house.





I confronted him. He was stood next to Sister G, who went to the same church as me growing up (a girl who also went to the same high school as me and J).





I asked J (my cousin in the dream) if he had asked my parents if he could throw a party at the house. He couldn't answer me and kept trying to dodge eye contact.





I think he was embarrassed to have been caught in front of all these people who were attending that probably thought it was his property.





Sister G was trying to defend him as she was fond of him from our high school days, but his actions were indefensible and he knew it.





I told him we have to go around the block together to where my family were at, for him to tell them what he had done without permission, and to ask my parents if it's okay.





As we were leaving, a girl on the front porch said to the others, “I can't believe he rented out the house to throw a party”.





I defended cousin J by saying, “He is my cousin and he didn't rent out the house to throw a party, he lives here paying rent.





As we left the house, I woke up from my dream."





#SDA

#EllenWhite

#Watchman