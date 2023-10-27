🔥 Joe Rogan & Shane Dorian on the Importance of the Second Amendment





"I believe that the right to bear arms is probably the only thing that kept us from becoming Australia during the Pandemic. You see what f--king happened to Australia during the pandemic? They were just locking people up that were outside that didn't have their mask over their nose. I mean, it was bananas.





Australia and Canada have turned into full China...full authoritarian...I have a couple of Australian friends that said that, like older, really intelligent Australian friends that were like, dude, the most important thing you have in America is the Second Amendment.





It's the thing that keeps the First Amendment alive...the freedom of speech backed by the Second Amendment."





