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"THAT IS WHERE I COME IN"
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61 views • September 19, 2021
The Lord gave us the book of Revelation so that we would understand important things. Understanding Revelation requires even more rigor for reasons that should be obvious. God isn’t a God of confusion, so we should approach this book with an expectation that we can and will understand it.
Change your life today-Click on the links below.
Website: https://versebyverseministry.org/bible-studies/revelation-2020
YouTube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmG7XE9fa-yTyJH_EcmenD5W-cyYCu5zI
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/showcase/6210120
Change your life today-Click on the links below.
Website: https://versebyverseministry.org/bible-studies/revelation-2020
YouTube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmG7XE9fa-yTyJH_EcmenD5W-cyYCu5zI
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/showcase/6210120
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