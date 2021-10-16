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AWKWARD: Kamala Harris Quickly Halted When Reporter Asks Single Question On Biden
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320 views • October 16, 2021
Cristina Laila from The Gateway Pundit reports, Kamala Harris did a virtual interview with CBS Pittsburgh’s Political Editor Jon Delano on Wednesday. The interview was an awkward dumpster fire. Delano asked Kamala Harris about the supply chain problem and shipping crisis created by Joe Biden. Harris’ response revealed she had no clue what she was talking about.
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