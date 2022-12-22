The Collapse Of The USA In Real Time

The latest trillion + dollar bill being passed in the US is nothing but crazy.

Natali & Clayton give some food for thought in this latest video.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Video Source:

'Redacted News' with Clayton & Natali Morris

https://rumble.com/c/Redacted



Closing Music Theme:

'Without God' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios - https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between 'Redactedd News' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.



