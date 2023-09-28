Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Visible Proof Direct Energy Weapon Lasers Used in California Fires (BLUE LASERS EXPOSED)
channel image
High Hopes
2810 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
100 views
Published 16 hours ago

Pirate Pete


Sep 28, 2023


mirrored n from 153newsnet

aplanetruth channel

Note: this video is 6 years old.

The clip @ the 2:15 mark is from the Robocop movie (predictive programming)

Walls of flames 100 feet high, SAME AS MAUI!


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/kKsFN8SpI8QZ/

Keywords
californiaaplanetruthlasersdewfiresdirected energy weaponpirate petevisible proofblue laserswalls of flame

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket