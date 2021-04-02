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Catholics: who is your holy father?
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30 views • April 02, 2021
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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City on November 16, 2020.
In John 17:11, the holy Son of the holy living God, Jesus Christ, says in His prayer to God the Father, And now I am no more in the world, but these are in the world (speaking of His apostles), and I come to thee. Holy Father, keep through thine own name those whom thou hast given Me, that they may be one, as we are.
Our heavenly holy Father truly is amazing. Our heavenly Father is described as our Rock in Deuteronomy 32:4 which says, He is the Rock, His work is perfect: for all His ways are judgment: a God of truth and without iniquity, just and right is He. In 2 Samuel 22:2, 47, we read, And he said, The Lord is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer. The Lord liveth; and blessed be my rock; and exalted be the God of the rock of my salvation.
Our heavenly Father is also described as the Father of lights in James 1:17, which says, Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning.
Yet, in this world of chaos and spiritual confusion, the Roman Catholic Church, which the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua calls, Mystery Babylon the Great, the mother of harlots and abominations of the earth in Revelation 17:5, has its own version of who the holy father is: a mortal, sinful human being known as the pope.
This is how the Vatican beast, which is the first beast or kingdom in Revelation 13, and its Roman Catholic Church view their pope:
"To make war against the Pope is to make war against God, seeing the Pope is God, and God is the Pope." -Moreri's History. (Louis Moréri (25 March 1643 - 10 July 1680) was a French priest and encyclopedist.)
"The Pope and God are the same, so he has all power in heaven and earth." Pope Pius V, quoted in Barclay, Chapter XXVII, p. 218, "Cities Petrus Bertanous".
"The Pope is not only the representative of Jesus Christ, he is Jesus Christ himself, hidden under the veil of flesh." Catholic National July 1895.
"We hold upon this earth the place of God Almighty" ...Pope Leo XIII Encyclical Letter of June 20, 1894,
By claiming to be God on earth, the Vatican has committed blasphemy according to John 10:33, which speaks of a man claiming to be God. With all of these statements, Daniel 7:25 comes to pass since the Vatican papacy speaks great words against the most High by claiming that the pope is God on earth and therefore, deceived Catholics are calling a mortal, sinful man “holy father” which is reserved only for the Almighty God the Father Who is in heaven.
Please turn to the ONE and ONLY God the Father Who is in heaven and be His child upon faith and obedience to His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, the soon return Lord of lords and King of kings.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124 & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
Follower of Christ777 on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Follower of Christ777 on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777
Follower of Christ777 on UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
Follower of Christ777 on iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City on November 16, 2020.
In John 17:11, the holy Son of the holy living God, Jesus Christ, says in His prayer to God the Father, And now I am no more in the world, but these are in the world (speaking of His apostles), and I come to thee. Holy Father, keep through thine own name those whom thou hast given Me, that they may be one, as we are.
Our heavenly holy Father truly is amazing. Our heavenly Father is described as our Rock in Deuteronomy 32:4 which says, He is the Rock, His work is perfect: for all His ways are judgment: a God of truth and without iniquity, just and right is He. In 2 Samuel 22:2, 47, we read, And he said, The Lord is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer. The Lord liveth; and blessed be my rock; and exalted be the God of the rock of my salvation.
Our heavenly Father is also described as the Father of lights in James 1:17, which says, Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning.
Yet, in this world of chaos and spiritual confusion, the Roman Catholic Church, which the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua calls, Mystery Babylon the Great, the mother of harlots and abominations of the earth in Revelation 17:5, has its own version of who the holy father is: a mortal, sinful human being known as the pope.
This is how the Vatican beast, which is the first beast or kingdom in Revelation 13, and its Roman Catholic Church view their pope:
"To make war against the Pope is to make war against God, seeing the Pope is God, and God is the Pope." -Moreri's History. (Louis Moréri (25 March 1643 - 10 July 1680) was a French priest and encyclopedist.)
"The Pope and God are the same, so he has all power in heaven and earth." Pope Pius V, quoted in Barclay, Chapter XXVII, p. 218, "Cities Petrus Bertanous".
"The Pope is not only the representative of Jesus Christ, he is Jesus Christ himself, hidden under the veil of flesh." Catholic National July 1895.
"We hold upon this earth the place of God Almighty" ...Pope Leo XIII Encyclical Letter of June 20, 1894,
By claiming to be God on earth, the Vatican has committed blasphemy according to John 10:33, which speaks of a man claiming to be God. With all of these statements, Daniel 7:25 comes to pass since the Vatican papacy speaks great words against the most High by claiming that the pope is God on earth and therefore, deceived Catholics are calling a mortal, sinful man “holy father” which is reserved only for the Almighty God the Father Who is in heaven.
Please turn to the ONE and ONLY God the Father Who is in heaven and be His child upon faith and obedience to His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, the soon return Lord of lords and King of kings.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124 & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
Follower of Christ777 on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Follower of Christ777 on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777
Follower of Christ777 on UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
Follower of Christ777 on iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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