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Vaxxed Navy Intelligence Specialist Says he is morphing into Reptilian from Covid Mrna Injection!
Truth Channel
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2104 views • August 31, 2022

REPTILIAN DISCLOSURE:1. Khazarian Illuminati Mafia Reptilian Pedo's:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zMeuJfbnuzcE/


2. Proof: Reptilian Women Shapeshifter:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gfJMYZm7yMQz/


3. Reptilians on earth

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lw7JNIa5EJva/


4. Reptilian News Anchor Caught Eye Changing on Camera:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fwITizbWPS3J/


5. Reptilian women caught on Camera:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/taYktwoeCLfv/


6. Human Hybrid Reptilian Girl Pretending To Be Cute:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/D7P2OS9eUgWw/


7. Vampire or Reptilian?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YTtaD9J4zb9p/


8. Reptoid double eyes:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/p3YVkdPH2VN3/


9. Reptilians promote drugs in commercials, Goy Snacks!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/j6L791G0hDf1/


10. Demons are publicly walking NYC streets without reprisal:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1TKZaoYtXUPS/


11. They use you to eat you: Reptilians Declassified:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1OfHRIhccrNT/


12. Reptilians hidden in plain sight

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jMg3wErTPU6o/


13. Zhanna is in symbiosis with the Annunaki Part 1:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fxEfhKZCPON8/


14. Zhanna is in symbiosis with the Annunaki Part 2:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vB0Tvdb7fI9G/


15. This is how the Reptilian Gets You:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Rjy5BjBuBoJ3/


16. The Science Behind Reptilian Shape Shifting and Liquid Crystals:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cLLmyj8OlEje/


17. Alex Collier Shapeshifting Reptilians and Greys The Warning

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oaVv342hjT17/


18. Jessie Ventura: Fema & Alien Feed Camps:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KOF644Q7biEg/


19. General Mark Milley Openly States 'Hybrid Armies' And 'Little Green Men:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/aP0pXxl8h2ja/


20. Where did the reptilians come from?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fL8Si6iM9H54/


21. Michael Tsarion - The Nephilim Rule the World:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/wTQdoueCwRQv/


22. Real Life Mermaind Caught On Video!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ewaHZpNCxfzF/


23. Footage of Sirius aliens allegedly sharing dining space with humans:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/f4jrTAslWgZV/


24. Picture Proof:

https://imgur.com/a/yu6OkP3


25. Truth in Plain Sight: Inside Job Breakdown:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oR7zLdAGxVLf/


26. Inside Job: Truth Hidden In Sight:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ciMZKvTf64ys/


27. The Pentaverate: Truth Hidden In Sight:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/qfoDotm7zxrW/


28. The Lizard People | Inside Job | Netflix:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/AcxGVUE0xYCx/



29. Is The Human Species Being Transfigured By Extraterrestrials?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2b2vo7jzZjOB/


30. Who are the Cone Head Aliens?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0EnEtFJF3wUB/

Keywords
newspoliticstrendingamericaveteranrussiaalienufonavyukraineintelligencehotwellnessarchonsgreyshybridbriefingconsultingmorphinginjectionzetacovidblack sunmrnanords
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