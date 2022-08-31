Vaxxed Navy Intelligence Specialist Says he is morphing into Reptilian from Covid Mrna Injection!

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REPTILIAN DISCLOSURE:1. Khazarian Illuminati Mafia Reptilian Pedo's:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zMeuJfbnuzcE/
2. Proof: Reptilian Women Shapeshifter:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gfJMYZm7yMQz/
3. Reptilians on earth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lw7JNIa5EJva/
4. Reptilian News Anchor Caught Eye Changing on Camera:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fwITizbWPS3J/
5. Reptilian women caught on Camera:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/taYktwoeCLfv/
6. Human Hybrid Reptilian Girl Pretending To Be Cute:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/D7P2OS9eUgWw/
7. Vampire or Reptilian?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YTtaD9J4zb9p/
8. Reptoid double eyes:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/p3YVkdPH2VN3/
9. Reptilians promote drugs in commercials, Goy Snacks!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/j6L791G0hDf1/
10. Demons are publicly walking NYC streets without reprisal:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1TKZaoYtXUPS/
11. They use you to eat you: Reptilians Declassified:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1OfHRIhccrNT/
12. Reptilians hidden in plain sight
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jMg3wErTPU6o/
13. Zhanna is in symbiosis with the Annunaki Part 1:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fxEfhKZCPON8/
14. Zhanna is in symbiosis with the Annunaki Part 2:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vB0Tvdb7fI9G/
15. This is how the Reptilian Gets You:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Rjy5BjBuBoJ3/
16. The Science Behind Reptilian Shape Shifting and Liquid Crystals:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cLLmyj8OlEje/
17. Alex Collier Shapeshifting Reptilians and Greys The Warning
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oaVv342hjT17/
18. Jessie Ventura: Fema & Alien Feed Camps:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KOF644Q7biEg/
19. General Mark Milley Openly States 'Hybrid Armies' And 'Little Green Men:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aP0pXxl8h2ja/
20. Where did the reptilians come from?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fL8Si6iM9H54/
21. Michael Tsarion - The Nephilim Rule the World:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wTQdoueCwRQv/
22. Real Life Mermaind Caught On Video!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ewaHZpNCxfzF/
23. Footage of Sirius aliens allegedly sharing dining space with humans:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f4jrTAslWgZV/
24. Picture Proof:
https://imgur.com/a/yu6OkP3
25. Truth in Plain Sight: Inside Job Breakdown:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oR7zLdAGxVLf/
26. Inside Job: Truth Hidden In Sight:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ciMZKvTf64ys/
27. The Pentaverate: Truth Hidden In Sight:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qfoDotm7zxrW/
28. The Lizard People | Inside Job | Netflix:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AcxGVUE0xYCx/
29. Is The Human Species Being Transfigured By Extraterrestrials?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2b2vo7jzZjOB/
30. Who are the Cone Head Aliens?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0EnEtFJF3wUB/