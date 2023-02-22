Revelation Ch. 10-11 The Giant Angel And Two Witnesses (Catholic Apocalypse Part 6)

Dr. Taylor Marshall
Oct 20, 2016
Today we examine the Seventh Trumpet of the Apocalypse, the Gigantic Angel (?), and the identity of the Two Witnesses according to Saint Augustine and Saint Thomas Aquinas. We also step into some Christology and look at some of the Preterist details surrounding the two witnesses and their 42 month battle with the Beast.
