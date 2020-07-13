Fluoride Awareness- Interview with Paul Connett

• Over the past 20 years, the Fluoride Action Network (FAN) has facilitated the removal of fluoride from the water supplies of hundreds of communities across North America, Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. This week, we’re helping FAN raise funds to continue their efforts to eliminate water fluoridation worldwide

• I will match all donations, dollar for dollar up to $25,000, given to this important cause during our annual Fluoride Awareness Week

• In 2017, the Fluoride Action Network (FAN) and coalition partners filed a lawsuit challenging the EPA’s denial of their petition to ban the deliberate addition of fluoridating chemicals to U.S. drinking water. They presented their case before the judge June 8, 2020

• A landmark U.S. government-funded study published in 2017 found a strong relationship between pregnant women’s exposure to fluoride and the subsequent IQ of their offspring. The higher the fluoride levels of the urine of the women (a measure of their total exposure to fluoride regardless of source), the lower the IQ of the children

• A 2019 study found a nearly 300% increase in ADHD prevalence in adolescents in Canadian communities with fluoridated water supplies, compared to those living in nonfluoridated communities