The End Of Affirmative Action
Published 22 days ago

Inherently Unfair, Fundamentally Wrong, Totally Immoral

* America and the promise of a meritocratic society.

* The Supreme Court is finally stepping in.

* Dems are defending the indefensible with maximum ferocity. Unfortunately for them, it’s not that easy to do.

* Sotomayor is an example of Affirmative Action — and totally unqualified for her position.

* She doesn’t deserve to wear the robe.

* Justices can’t even define what a woman is.

* There are victims of Affirmative Action policies.

* Clarke was hired because she opposes civil rights.

* It’s not racist to question Affirmative Action.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-affirmative-action-immoral


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 1 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314758372112

