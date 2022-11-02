The End Of Affirmative Action

Inherently Unfair, Fundamentally Wrong, Totally Immoral
* America and the promise of a meritocratic society.
* The Supreme Court is finally stepping in.
* Dems are defending the indefensible with maximum ferocity. Unfortunately for them, it’s not that easy to do.
* Sotomayor is an example of Affirmative Action — and totally unqualified for her position.
* She doesn’t deserve to wear the robe.
* Justices can’t even define what a woman is.
* There are victims of Affirmative Action policies.
* Clarke was hired because she opposes civil rights.
* It’s not racist to question Affirmative Action.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-affirmative-action-immoral
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 1 November 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.