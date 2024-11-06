A siege and clashes in Qabatiya

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An Israeli special force stormed the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, and surrounded a house there. They fired bullets and shells at the house, and those inside the house still refuse to surrender. There are a number of civilian injuries in the town from the occupation’s bullets.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 05/11/2024
