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Government Databases of Animal DNA samples can be used later in warfare.
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104 views • January 18, 2022
Government Databases of Animal DNA samples can be used later in warfare.
RAND defines the Internet of Bodies as a growing industry of devices that monitor the bodies of living things, collect health and other personal information and transmit that data over the internet. It can also alter the function of that human body or other living thing. If unknown others have a DNA sample from a man or woman or other living thing and if that man or woman or living thing has nano technology inside their bodies then unknown others can turn them into a wireless digital slave. It is now known that covid-19 Vaccines are vectors for the installation of nanotechnology into the human body and brain. All dna databases throughout the world should be urgently destroyed by the governments of each country today.
RAND defines the Internet of Bodies as a growing industry of devices that monitor the bodies of living things, collect health and other personal information and transmit that data over the internet. It can also alter the function of that human body or other living thing. If unknown others have a DNA sample from a man or woman or other living thing and if that man or woman or living thing has nano technology inside their bodies then unknown others can turn them into a wireless digital slave. It is now known that covid-19 Vaccines are vectors for the installation of nanotechnology into the human body and brain. All dna databases throughout the world should be urgently destroyed by the governments of each country today.
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