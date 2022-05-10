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Una toma hostil de nuestras naciones -- A Hostile take over of our nations
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111 views • May 10, 2022
Christine Anderson, MdEP
++ Hostile takeover of the background-elites - Part 1 ++
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4cdJ92LkBRY
ENGLISH_ An international treaty on pandemic prevention and preparedness – https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/policies/coronavirus/pandemic-treaty/
ESPAÑOL_Un tratado internacional sobre la prevención y preparación ante pandemias
https://www.consilium.europa.eu/es/policies/coronavirus/pandemic-treaty/
Unbelievable: The WHO demands that their constitution takes precedence over ours!
https://theredlist.co.za/en/news/unbelievable-the-who-demands-that-their-constitution-takes-precedence-over-ours
OPtro paginas english......
WHO, supported by Health Minister Greg Hunt wants to trash whats left of our Commonwealth Constitution
https://prepareforchange.net/2022/03/26/how-the-who-captured-your-constitution/
https://cairnsnews.org/2022/02/28/who-supported-by-health-minister-greg-hunt-wants-to-trash-whats-left-of-our-commonwealth-constitution/
++ Hostile takeover of the background-elites - Part 1 ++
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4cdJ92LkBRY
ENGLISH_ An international treaty on pandemic prevention and preparedness – https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/policies/coronavirus/pandemic-treaty/
ESPAÑOL_Un tratado internacional sobre la prevención y preparación ante pandemias
https://www.consilium.europa.eu/es/policies/coronavirus/pandemic-treaty/
Unbelievable: The WHO demands that their constitution takes precedence over ours!
https://theredlist.co.za/en/news/unbelievable-the-who-demands-that-their-constitution-takes-precedence-over-ours
OPtro paginas english......
WHO, supported by Health Minister Greg Hunt wants to trash whats left of our Commonwealth Constitution
https://prepareforchange.net/2022/03/26/how-the-who-captured-your-constitution/
https://cairnsnews.org/2022/02/28/who-supported-by-health-minister-greg-hunt-wants-to-trash-whats-left-of-our-commonwealth-constitution/
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