How Hemp Building and Parallel Structures are Changing the World

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Mar 26, 2022
I had a moment to catch up with River and Imanee of Haven Earth PMA at their recent hemp building certification workshop. Learn more about their work here - https://havenearth.biz River and Imanee are presenting at the Exit and Build Land Summit May 13 - 15th in Bastrop, TX. You can join us for FREE online or get tickets and share space with 500 freedom lovers in person at the Bastrop Convention Center. More info and tickets here - https://exitandbuildlandsummit.comShow less