B.A.D. (ie. Bug In Base) Part 2 - The Human Temple
Sons of Adam
Published a day ago

Health is wealth.


Base Autonome Durable (B.A.D.) -- 12 Part series

Part 1 - (Preface) Biosphere Collapse

Part 2 - The Human Temple

Part 3 - Financing In

Part 4 - Financing Out

Part 5 - Shelter

Part 6 - Security

Part 7 - Food Fort

Part 8 - Gorilla Gardens

Part 9 - Outposts

Part 10 - Sim-survival for Preppers

Part 11 - 48 H Full EVAC (ie. Other Admin).

Part 12 - COMS

