BATTLE HAS BEEN JOINED IN THE INFORMATION WAR

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Laura-Lynn
The media narrative starts to wobble as O’Toole is out, Kenney is under pressure in Alberta at the Coutts border crossing & Trudeau is in hiding somewhere. The Trucker Convoy is getting increasing media coverage in the U.S., where it seems that is the one of the few places Canadians can find out the truth about what is going on in Ottawa.
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