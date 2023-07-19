Cosmetic Toxins: The Top 10 “Trade Secrets” Of Cosmetics • Mercury • Lead Acetate • Formaldehyde • Toluene • Petroleum Distillates • Ethylacrylate • Coal Tar • Dibutyl Phthalate • Potassium Dichromate • 2 Bromo 2 Nitropropane 1,3 Diol (Formaldehyde Releaser) In the words of the former FDA Commissioner: “The thing that bugs me is that people think the FDA is protecting them. It isn't. What the FDA is doing and what the public thinks it's doing are as different as night and day.” ― Dr. Herbert Ley

