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Cosmetic Toxins: The Top 10 “Trade
Secrets” Of Cosmetics
• Mercury
• Lead Acetate
• Formaldehyde
• Toluene
• Petroleum Distillates
• Ethylacrylate
• Coal Tar
• Dibutyl Phthalate
• Potassium Dichromate
• 2 Bromo 2 Nitropropane 1,3 Diol (Formaldehyde Releaser)
In the words of the former FDA Commissioner:
“The thing that bugs me is that people think
the FDA is protecting them. It isn't. What
the FDA is doing and what the public thinks
it's doing are as different as night and day.”
― Dr. Herbert Ley