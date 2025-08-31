VAX POISONED NFL TEAM OWNER DIES EXPECTEDLY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Washington Post obtained the death certificate for 65-year-old Irsay ... which listed his cause of death as cardiac arrest due to acute pneumonia, chronic atrial fibrillation and cardiac arrhythmia on May 21.
August 28, 2025 8:47 AM PDT
https://www.tmzDOTcom/2025/08/28/jim-irsay-died-beverly-hills-hotel/
——
Jim Irsay
@JimIrsay
"Let's-Get-Vaccinated-And-Back-To-Normal Trivia" for $5,000 PLUS $5,000 to the food bank of your choice:
The Colts franchise has played all of its bowl games in Miami. How many have the Colts won?
Deadline Tues. at noon EDT. One winner, and must retweet with answer.
7:41 AM · May 10, 2021
https://x.com/JimIrsay/status/1391765360353947654
——
Jim Irsay
@JimIrsay
Moderna vaccine, fyi.
June 22, 2021
https://x.com/JimIrsay/status/1385255116182274052
——
Jim Irsay
@JimIrsay
I got my vaccine...but it isn't working!
12:07 PM · Aug 17, 2011
https://x.com/JimIrsay/status/103850055559151616
——
Jim Irsay
@JimIrsay
Did every1 get there vaccines?
12:02 PM · Aug 17, 2011