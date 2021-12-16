Charis' first message

We live in an age where people paint their faces and take their clothes off in below freezing temperatures just to show their appreciation for their favorite team.

When someone gets excited about the word of God, then they are labeled a fanatic.

When my son read the word he said he could feel the power of God in it; that's because it's alive.

Where are your children tonight? It may be to late for some, but you can still pray for the others now!

Too much in fighting from the so called "body of Christ".

Better listen to what my son read from the Word of God. It may help solve a lot of bitterness in your heart.

All editing done by my brilliant son.

All sound tracks and musical arrangement by yours truly.

A product of Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE. 2021.

SoundWorKs 2021.