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The reason the entire world is attacked by the coronavirus, The Writing is on the Wall.
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82 views • February 11, 2021
Posted 29March2020 Rabbi Alon Anava, "The reason the entire world is attacked by the coronavirus & Rabbi Anava 2nd near death experience":
With almost 200 countries around the world affected with the coronavirus, don't you wonder why? What is the reason the entire world is under attack? What do we need to learn from that and are there messages from G-d we need to realize? Lock downs and Economic Crash, Who is with God? Baseless Hatred.
With almost 200 countries around the world affected with the coronavirus, don't you wonder why? What is the reason the entire world is under attack? What do we need to learn from that and are there messages from G-d we need to realize? Lock downs and Economic Crash, Who is with God? Baseless Hatred.
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