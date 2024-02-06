Create New Account
Biden's Amazon BOOK BAN and 13 MORE times the Left accused the Right of doing what THEY’RE doing
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Glenn Beck


Feb 6, 2024


Rep. Jim Jordan has revealed an alleged attempt by the White House to pressure Amazon into censoring books that didn't fit its COVID-19 agenda. And yet, the Biden administration has had the gall to accuse the Right of "banning books" (aka removing inappropriate books from children's libraries). Glenn reviews this and 13 more times the Left has accused the Right of doing exactly what it has been doing.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rV-Qq5aD6gE

Keywords
white house censorship president amazon biden rep jim jordan glenn beck covid-19 covid book ban

