Biden's Amazon BOOK BAN and 13 MORE times the Left accused the Right of doing what THEY’RE doing

Glenn Beck





Feb 6, 2024





Rep. Jim Jordan has revealed an alleged attempt by the White House to pressure Amazon into censoring books that didn't fit its COVID-19 agenda. And yet, the Biden administration has had the gall to accuse the Right of "banning books" (aka removing inappropriate books from children's libraries). Glenn reviews this and 13 more times the Left has accused the Right of doing exactly what it has been doing.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJEs_v0JB-6jWb8lIy9Xw

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rV-Qq5aD6gE