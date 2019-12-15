Would You Panic in a Thousand Year Climate Cycle Stay Distracted

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Out of the woodwork a barrage of stories Al Gore's predictions inaccurate, Climate models not reflecting reality and Stuff NZ puts out an article they didn't even check about Greenland Ice where DMI shows ice growth but Stuff says huge losses. Economic stability articles and our Sun about to break records going back to 1913 for most sun spotless days. Hold on for distraction factor 10.
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