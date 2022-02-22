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WHF: Journalist Melts Down After Eating Bugs for a Week! [21.02.2022]
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254 views • February 22, 2022
- 'Like a lot of young people today, they want so badly to be a victim, they will make themselves one. Even if it requires eating bugs'
The mainstream media has been pushing the narrative that the world is on the brink of destruction and we must all band together and make sacrifices in order to save it.
One of the sacrifices they've been aggressively endorsing, is replacing meat consumption with a diet of cockroaches and maggots. This horrifying idea originates from the place all horrifying ideas originate - The World Economic Forum.
So after years and years of the MSM pushing this agenda, one brave journalist finally decided to put her money where her mouth is and test just how marvelous this world saving idea actually is. Spoiler alert: It ended exactly how you would expect.
Link to article
Vice | This Is What Happens When You Eat Nothing but Bugs for a Week
https://bit.ly/3sYinsR
11,102 Views feb 21, 2022
WHF Entertainment
21.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/6_5e0DR4eMk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCC44ogxhq1L_3UTAUnQSlog
The mainstream media has been pushing the narrative that the world is on the brink of destruction and we must all band together and make sacrifices in order to save it.
One of the sacrifices they've been aggressively endorsing, is replacing meat consumption with a diet of cockroaches and maggots. This horrifying idea originates from the place all horrifying ideas originate - The World Economic Forum.
So after years and years of the MSM pushing this agenda, one brave journalist finally decided to put her money where her mouth is and test just how marvelous this world saving idea actually is. Spoiler alert: It ended exactly how you would expect.
Link to article
Vice | This Is What Happens When You Eat Nothing but Bugs for a Week
https://bit.ly/3sYinsR
11,102 Views feb 21, 2022
WHF Entertainment
21.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/6_5e0DR4eMk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCC44ogxhq1L_3UTAUnQSlog
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