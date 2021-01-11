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BOMBSHELL INFORMATION - The RISE of The ANTICHRIST is HERE!
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931 views • January 11, 2021
📣 Very important information about what is happening now in the world...Please be close to Jesus Christ...
I talk about...
The black outs in Rome - The Pope´s Arrest?
The A/C is consolidating his power as we speak....removing the old guard worldwide....
Please be ready for what is about to breakout and it is happening now as we speak...
ＬＩＫＥ |ＳＨＡＲＥ | ＳＵＢＳＣＲＩＢＥ
I talk about...
The black outs in Rome - The Pope´s Arrest?
The A/C is consolidating his power as we speak....removing the old guard worldwide....
Please be ready for what is about to breakout and it is happening now as we speak...
ＬＩＫＥ |ＳＨＡＲＥ | ＳＵＢＳＣＲＩＢＥ
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