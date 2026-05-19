Decentralized AI and the Future of Humanity, an interview with Alex Jones

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The future of AI may depend on one critical question: centralized control or decentralized freedom? Critics warn that AI controlled by governments and mega-corporations could become a tool for surveillance, censorship, and dependency. Others believe decentralized, open-source AI could empower humanity, protect liberty, and help communities become more self-reliant in an increasingly digital world ahead.
#DecentralizedAI #OpenSource #ArtificialIntelligence #Freedom #Technology #Privacy #FutureOfHumanity #Innovation
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