Brain Balance Program - Cuomo Resign

The Brain Balance Program is the leading drug-free program designed to help kids improve focus, behavior, social skills, anxiety, and academic performance.The Brain Balance Program offers a comprehensive, drug-free option that goes beyond the more traditional, mainstream approaches you may have tried before to help your child get to the root of their challenges instead of masking them.How Does it Work?When kids struggle with focus, behavior or sensory processing, it can be linked to weak connections across different regions in the brain.1 But the good news is, we know that the brain and behaviors can change when we strengthen and build new brain connections.2The Brain Balance program is specifically designed to strengthen and build brain connectivity with a unique combination of physical, sensory, and cognitive activities. When you work these brain functions together, different networks in the brain fire together. Over time, this changes the speed and efficiency in the brain’s communication pathways.Help with Focus, Attention & HyperactivityAttention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is characterized by developmentally inappropriate levels of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsive behavior. The condition can often cause significant impairment in daily functioning, both at home and at school.1,2Brain Balance does not require that a child has a medical diagnosis, nor do we clinically diagnose medical conditions. Our focus is on understanding the struggles these children experience and helping them develop and strengthen the connections needed to help those struggles.Biden says Cuomo should resign and could face prosecution if sexual harassment claims truePresident Joe Biden said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign if the sexual harassment claims recently made by several women are confirmed by an investigation led by the state's attorney general.Biden was asked about the allegations against Cuomo, a fellow Democrat, by ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in part of an interview released Tuesday."Yes," Biden said when asked whether Cuomo should resign if the investigation confirms allegations of several women. "I think he'll probably end up being prosecuted, too."The Truth About the Equality Act: Using the Law to Promote Evil and Gender ConfusionGender Nonsense and the Decline of AmericaLet it be noted that this writer is aware that when polled, seventy-five percent of Americans don’t want any more gender confusion, much less a law that forces it on them.First, we can be assured that gender identity and the havoc it is playing on our youth already has no basis in science.The idea that kids can just decide what gender they are is about as silly as creating laws to protect serial killers, bank robbers, and rapists. If they identify as such then shouldn’t their chosen identities also be protected.Have we moved up from the possibility of genes that may cause people to be murderers to genes that got confused at birth and thereby caused the wrong gender to be missed – until it was found and declared by a twelve-year-old?Rolling Stone magazine argues that because some states have laws to protect LGBT people and others do not, that riding across the country means that sometimes they are safe and sometimes they’re not.Embers of racism, with Obama's help, turned into an infernoIt’s official. We are now a racist nation. And it happened almost overnight.Consider the following examples.Yusra Khogali, a Black Lives Matter leader, recently wrote that “white people are a genetic defect of blackness,” and that “whiteness is not humanness. In fact, white skin is sub-human.”