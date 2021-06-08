A PLA Scientist Presents Shocking Evidence of the CCP’s Evil Plan of Using the Virus to Conquer the World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In the May 30, 2021 GTV live broadcast, Mr. Miles Guo said a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) general and also a scientist presented shocking evidence at hearings of the European parliament:
The HKU’s P3 lab is the most important channel through which the US and Europe funnel fundings to the CCP;
The CCP planned the release of the virus, and after a few failed attempts (in Guangzhou and in the Military World Games), it finally succeeded in a wet market in Wuhan;
The purpose of the CCP was to stop the street movement in Hong Kong, ruin Trump’s presidential election, destroy the world economy, push China’s vaccine economy to dominate the world economy, replace the US dollars, and eventually control the world;
The CCP has prepared thousands of different coronaviruses and pathogens;
The CCP’s next targets are India, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, New Zealand, and Brazil;
None of the CCP officials at the deputy minister level or above was vaccinated;
If another pandemic broke out, 1/3 of the US population may die.