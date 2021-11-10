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My Debate With Claire Khaw About The Noahide Laws And Secular Koranism
Pure Judaism
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21 views • November 10, 2021
My Email Debate With Claire Khaw About The Noahide Laws And Secular Koranism

Claire Khaw is a British blogger and YouTuber that is promoting her own brand of Sharia Law to replace Western Democracy due to her disgust with Western Liberalism and wanting to save it from destruction. She contacted me on my Pure Judaism blog through email and I took the opportunity to ask her further about 'Secular Koranism'.

What do you think? Let me know in the comments.
=============================
✳️Claire's Blog and YouTube channel:
https://radicalisedrabbi.blogspot.com
https://m.youtube.com/user/Andromeda07734

✳️Links to Claire's views referenced in the video:
✔️Survey about what Secular Koranism is:
https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/96RQWJV

✔️Verse in Koran guaranteeing freedom of belief:
http://quran.com/2/256

✔️Claire's blog post about prostitution in the Koran:
http://thebattlefieldoflove.blogspot.com/2010/06/verse-in-koran-implicitly-condones.html

✔️Claire's Interpretation of that wife beating verse in the Koran 4:34:
http://thebattlefieldoflove.blogspot.com/2010/06/my-interpretation-of-that-wife-beating.html

✔️Claire's views on slavery:
https://thevoiceofreason-ann.blogspot.com/2020/08/errors-of-fact-and-logic-feminine-and.html
http://www.verbalremedy.co.uk/slavery-and-sluttery-an-interview-with-claire-khaw/
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2010/apr/29/stephen-bates-diary

✔️Claire's views on greater Israel:
https://radicalisedrabbi.blogspot.com/2020/02/greater-israel-would-only-come-about.html

✳️Time stamps:
0:00 Introduction
0:37 Claire's initial comment
0:53 My first reply
3:21 Claire's first reply
8:03 My second Reply
11:26 Claire's second reply
15:16 My third reply
19:59 Claire's third reply
21:12 My final reply
25:46 Claire's Final reply
28:48 My final statement
=========================
This is an audio version of my blog post. To read this or my other posts (that YouTube won't let me upload) visit or follow my blog at:

✳️http://purejudaism.home.blog

✳️Or visit my other Social Media:
YouTube:
https://youtube.com/channel/UCxkIWaDvZaLTWAADrHAjpIA
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8SGKvyxTcDOZ/
Gab: @PureJudaism
https://gab.com/PureJudaism
Instagram: @purejudaism
https://www.instagram.com/purejudaism/
Twitter: @PureJudaismBlog
https://mobile.twitter.com/PureJudaismBlog

👍Like, share, comment. Subscribe to this channel to receive notification🔔 of new videos or follow my blog.

💲Support my work:
Make a donation at:
http://purejudaism.home.blog/donate
Keywords
noahide lawsislamjudaismsharia lawtheologykoranquranidolatryblasphemysecularism
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