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Receive Honor Or Riches - Proverbs 11:16 (NIV)
16 A kindhearted woman gains honor,
but ruthless men gain only wealth.
Proverbs Club Commentary
A gracious woman is praised.
A man of no mercy is cursed with mammon.
22 When Jesus heard this, he said to him,
“You still lack one thing.
Sell everything you have and give to the poor,
and you will have treasure in heaven.
Then come, follow me.”
23 When he heard this, he became very sad,
because he was very wealthy.
24 Jesus looked at him and said,
“How hard it is for the rich
to enter the kingdom of God!"
Luke 18:22-24 (NIV)
https://pc1.tiny.us/5ufnue8j
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