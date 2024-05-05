jEEWs Bombed a House in Rafah Killing 6 People Including 3 Children
Footage shows Israeli airstrikes targeting a house close to displacement camps in Rafah today, this strike resulted in 6 martyrs including 3 children.
The three children are Muhammad 6 months, Maryam 3 years old, and Karam 11 years old.
Also Maryam 60 years old, and two young men. 2025/05/05
