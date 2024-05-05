jEEWs Bombed a House in Rafah Killing 6 People Including 3 Children





Footage shows Israeli airstrikes targeting a house close to displacement camps in Rafah today, this strike resulted in 6 martyrs including 3 children.





The three children are Muhammad 6 months, Maryam 3 years old, and Karam 11 years old.





Also Maryam 60 years old, and two young men. 2025/05/05





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Rafah, Gaza, Palestine, killed, murdered, genocide, children, Israel, Jews, refugee camp,