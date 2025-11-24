The Great Reset Explained/ Change Of The Financial Order/ Debt Crisis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A global reset is being setup. They are laying down the cards to invoke a global asset forfeiture. A liquidity crisis the world has ever known. America being. The center of this reformation. A sacrificed lamb for the Israeli zionists to usher in a new world global market by means of human augmentation. Stealing all wealth into this digital economic system all assets and the only way to survive is to take the mark of the beast.