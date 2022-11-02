Dr Ardis Halloween Zombie Special Plus Dolphins Doing Drugs

Find Dr Ardis Here: https://theDrArdisShow.com
Dr Ardis joins me on Halloween 2022 for a broad range of topics including more on Ophirex, papal bulls, Jesuits, Venom, PLA2, and the piles of evidence involving Genetic Engineering to make biological organisms produce snake venom! They even use E Coli in the resarch. I announce some important developments, and discuss Wade Davis's Serpent and the Rainbow book, the movie, Haitian Voodoo, the Occult, How to make your own ZOMBIE Slave, and show you delinquent Dolphins getting High on deadly Puffer Fish tetrodotoxin.
I am the Disillusioned Bodhisattva
-Daniel Kristos
Dad, Veteran, Small Business Owner, Author, and Presenter of Truth
Many of the guests you see on Stew Peters make there way onto Ba'al Busters for very unique, deep, and information rich conversations. I look for the humanity in my guests, and I tap into their genuine sincerity for the most Real discussions you'll ever find anywhere.
