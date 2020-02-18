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Rare Ice Volcanoes captured erupting on Lake Michigan beach!!
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209 views • February 18, 2020
The recent cold front has brought an interesting phenomenon to Lake Michigan: first ice balls, now ice volcanoes. An ice volcano is a cone-shaped mound of ice formed over a terrestrial lake by the eruption of water and slush through an ice shelf.
The ice volcanoes formed after another rare phenomenon on Lake Michigan.
The ice volcanoes formed after another rare phenomenon on Lake Michigan.
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