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What Does Jesus Teach about Poverty?
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32 views • March 04, 2022
Jesus said a lot about money. He preached about blessings for the poor, and he said "Woe to the rich". He commanded his disciples to forsake their wealth, to give all they had to the poor, and to live a life of voluntary poverty. In this video, a well-known pastor named Mike Winger gives you his perspective on how we should follow these teachings of Jesus.
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