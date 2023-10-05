EXCLUSIVE Pelosi’s Head of Security Likely PERJURED Himself With Jan. 6 LIE

Glenn Beck





Oct 4, 2023





How much of the January 6th "evidence" that our justice system used to convict Americans has been a lie? Investigative reporter Steve Baker has done a year-long deep dive into the CCTV footage and REAL facts of Jan. 6 and has released his first report with Blaze Media. Baker joins Glenn to reveal the evidence that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's head of security, U.S. Capitol Police Special Agent David Lazarus, gave false testimony about his whereabouts during a key encounter with members of the Oath Keepers. If this false testimony led to the imprisonment of Americans, what else have we been lied to about?





Watch more BlazeTV here: https://bit.ly/3EVRJHP





► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu





► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/





► Grab some Blaze Media merch here: https://shop.blazemedia.com/





► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://www.theblaze.com/newsletters/...





Connect with us on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/BlazeTV

http://instagram.com/TheBlazeTV

http://facebook.com/BlazeMedia









Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kOZMbFBXupQ